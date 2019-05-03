Sunny skies and spring temperatures have returned to Colorado Springs after a week of rain and chilly weather.
The National Weather Service predicted highs of 66, 68 and 73 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Skies should be mostly clear through the end of the weekend, with a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Winds will be calm, topping out at 10 mph each day.
Another cold front is headed toward the Front Range and expected to hit early next week, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
"We are keeping an eye on our next storm system," KKTV wrote. "A cold front moves down the Front Range Tuesday, dropping temperatures throughout the day. Rain and snow will be possible with this system. We have the potential to get cold enough to see snow for parts of Colorado Springs Tuesday night into Wednesday morning."