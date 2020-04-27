Colorado Springs residents will enjoy sunny skies, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s this week.
Monday will be bright and clear, with a forecast high of 77, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Precipitation will remain at bay until Saturday night, when showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 and winds from 10-15.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 86 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.