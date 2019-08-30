Hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possibilities Friday as thunderstorms develop across the mountains and make their way to Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning are possible after 2 p.m. and through the evening, NWS said.
Today's high is set at 83 degrees -- a significant drop from Thursday's record-high of 94 degrees.
This weekend's forecast, however, looks promising for the Labor Day Lift Off in Memorial Park. There's a slight chance of afternoon storms on Saturday and Sunday and clear, sunny skies predicted for Labor Day.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 93.