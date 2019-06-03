Following a seemingly endless winter with late-season snowfall, summer storm season is upon us in the Pikes Peak region — even if the calendar technically says it's still spring.
Warm weather is expected Monday in Colorado Springs with a high near 84 degrees. Sunny skies are expected for most of the day until an afternoon storm rolls in about 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts. Late-night showers are expected with a low of 50 degrees.
Tuesday will also see summer-like weather with a high near 81. There is a high chance for rain at about 3 p.m. and until midnight.
Wednesday will be slightly cooler with higher chances of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 69 and the day will be more overcast, the forecast shows. There is a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day and overnight.
Nickle-sized hail will be possible during this week's thunderstorms, the service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
There is a 20% chance of showers on Thursday during lunchtime and the high will be near 75 degrees. There is a low chance for showers overnight, the service reports.
Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs near 80 degrees and Sunday's high will be near 70. There are no chances for precipitation over the weekend as of Monday.