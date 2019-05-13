The weather will be more spring-like this week in Colorado Springs after cloudy and rainy conditions across the region last week.
Monday and Tuesday will continue to see a chance of light rain showers in the afternoon, but the remainder of the week is looking dry and warm, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's high temperature will be near 78 degrees and chances of rain are likely between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., meteorologists at the weather service report.
The high on Tuesday is expected to be about 80 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., the service's forecast said.
Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. No precipitation is expected midweek, meteorologists report.
Friday will cool slightly with increasing winds, some gusts reaching speeds near 30 mph. The high will be near 73 degrees and skies should stay clear.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to have sunny skies and highs near 65.
Majority of areas in El Paso County received 0.5 to 1 inch of precipitation since May 1, the service's precipitation analysis reports.
Some areas, including Cheyenne Mountain and Green Mountain Falls received amounts up to 2 inches of precipitation. Areas near Peyton received up to 3 inches, according to the data.