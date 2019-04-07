Break out the sunscreen and shorts, spring has arrived in Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service predicted sunny skies Sunday and Monday with highs of 69 and 73 degrees, respectively. Tuesday will see a few more clouds with a high of 75 degrees.
The balmy weather is expected to be cut off by rain and temperatures in the low 50s late Wednesday.
"
With warmth from the previous few days, snow will take a while to stick, but still, messy roads are expected Wednesday afternoon/evening and into Thursday," Gazette news partner KKTV wrote.