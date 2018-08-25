Early morning sunny skies will be followed by afternoon thunderstorms this weekend, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted mostly sunny skies and patchy smoke in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. The weather service expects a similar storm pattern Sunday, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Highs will be in the low to mid-80s both days, just about the average high of 81 degrees.
The storms are forecast to clear for the start of the work week. Monday's temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s, before dropping into the high 70s Tuesday.