Light but whipping snow is expected to roll through Colorado Springs starting early Monday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 55 degrees Sunday, plummeting to a high of 26 and a low of 9 Monday. Scattered snow showers are forecast to last throughout the day with winds between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 35 mph.
The chance of snow is 40 percent.
Temperatures should gradually swing back to the high 30s Tuesday.
The snowstorm is the third in one week. The first, which hit Tuesday, hammered the Pikes Peak region with upwards of a half-foot of snow.