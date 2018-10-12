Snow will return to Colorado Springs this weekend following the city's first winter storm earlier this week, meteorologists say.
The heaviest snowfall is expected to be Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted, though precipitation is in the forecast between Saturday night and Monday morning.
Colorado Springs should see a brief relief from the cold temperatures before the storm hits. The weather service predicted a high of 56 degrees Friday and 64 degrees Saturday. The average high for Oct. 12 is 64 degrees.
Dense fog is forecast until 9 a.m. Friday.