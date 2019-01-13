After a two-day snowstorm that dropped more than 10 inches of snow in areas of the Pikes Peak region, the clouds are forecast to clear.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted partly sunny skies and a high of 37 degrees Sunday. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise to above average throughout the week, hitting highs of 47 and 49 degrees Monday and Tuesday.
The average high temperature for Jan. 13-15 is 43 degrees.
Monument, Black Forest and Palmer Lake received 11.5, 10.5 and 9.6 inches, respectively, the weather service reported.
Areas of Teller County recorded less, with 8 and 7.5 inches falling in Woodland Park and Divide.