More snow is expected to roll through this weekend after light flurries fell Wednesday night, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 20 percent chance of snow before 9 a.m. Thursday. After, the clouds should clear, making way for sunny skies Friday and Saturday.
Snow returns to the forecast Sunday with a 50 to 60 percent chance of snow through Sunday night.
Temperatures are expected to be at or below average to cap off the work week, with a high of 43 predicted for Friday, 56 Saturday and 31 Sunday. The average for Nov. 8 and 9 is 55 and 54 degrees, respectively.