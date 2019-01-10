winter watering snow covered tree at red rocks open space 103118 dougal photo.jpg
Meteorologists are eyeing a larger snow storm to hit Colorado Springs Thursday night through Friday than previously expected.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 20 percent chance of snow Thursday night increasing to 50 percent chance after 3 a.m. with less than a half an inch possible. Chances will bump up to 70 percent after 8 a.m. Friday, with 1 to 2 inches falling during the day and less than a half an inch settling on top Friday night.

A forecast issued Wednesday only called for less than half an inch of accumulation.

By Saturday, mostly sunny skies should return, the weather service said.

Before the storm, temperatures could reach as high as 55 degrees, but will drop overnight Thursday to a low of 28 and a low of 21 Friday.

The high temperature is forecast to be 41 degrees— two below average— Saturday.

