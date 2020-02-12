Snow showers are possible Wednesday in Colorado Springs, then not again until Monday — good news for those who enjoy dry weather.
Wednesday will see a 20% chance of snow showers from 2-10 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny, with a high just above freezing and winds from 5-10 mph. Windchill values will hover between 0 and 10.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 35 and winds around 5 mph. Windchill values will hover between 0 and 10.
Friday: Sunny with a high just under 50 and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 40 and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Monday: A chance of snow showers, but otherwise partially sunny with a high around 40 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of snow showers again Monday night.
Tuesday: Yet again, a chance of snow showers. Partially sunny with a high around freezing and winds at 5 mph.