Flurries may brush through Colorado Springs Sunday night, clearing the way for increasingly sunnier skies during the work week.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 20 percent chance of snow showers Sunday after 3 p.m. and a 30 percent chance before 11 p.m. Temperatures should be between 34 and 18 degrees.
"Clouds will increase through the day on Sunday with temperatures only managing the 30s and 40s, early in the day," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "We will once again see breezy conditions, especially farther east. Snow showers will start for areas along and west of I-25 mid-afternoon and continue off and on through the evening hours. We will see areas of low visibility with blowing snow."
Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy and a high of 32 degrees. The clouds should continue to clear Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures tick up to 36 and 44 degrees, respectively.