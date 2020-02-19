Winter returns to Colorado Springs

The Cadet Chapel at the Air Force Academy covered in a fresh layer of snow.

 (Gazette file photo)

Snow is forecasted to return to Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, lasting through the bulk of the night and potentially reappearing this weekend.

Snow is likely, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. This morning will see patchy fog, dense in areas, before 8 a.m. The remainder of the day will be cloudy, with a high just under freezing and winds from 5-15 mph. Less than a half inch of snow accumulation is possible during the day.

Roads are slick Wednesday morning, with the city of Colorado Springs' traffic Twitter account reporting a vehicle versus wall crash on northbound Lexington south of Research, and a vehicle versus light pole crash on southbound Powers south of Research.

An 80% chance of snow accumulation of around an inch is possible overnight, with a low just above 10 and winds from 5-10.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 30 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny with a high just under 50 and winds around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partially sunny with a high just under 50 and winds around 5 mph. A chance of rain and snow after 11 a.m.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 45 and winds from 10-15 mph. A chance of snow before 11 a.m.

