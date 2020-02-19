Snow is forecasted to return to Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, lasting through the bulk of the night and potentially reappearing this weekend.
Snow is likely, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. This morning will see patchy fog, dense in areas, before 8 a.m. The remainder of the day will be cloudy, with a high just under freezing and winds from 5-15 mph. Less than a half inch of snow accumulation is possible during the day.
Roads are slick Wednesday morning, with the city of Colorado Springs' traffic Twitter account reporting a vehicle versus wall crash on northbound Lexington south of Research, and a vehicle versus light pole crash on southbound Powers south of Research.
An 80% chance of snow accumulation of around an inch is possible overnight, with a low just above 10 and winds from 5-10.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 30 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high just under 50 and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partially sunny with a high just under 50 and winds around 5 mph. A chance of rain and snow after 11 a.m.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 45 and winds from 10-15 mph. A chance of snow before 11 a.m.