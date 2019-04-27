Spring Blizzard Rockies
Caption +

A pedestrian walks across Warren Avenue during a blizzard warning hitting southeast Wyoming and the Colorado Front Range on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyo. People in Colorado and Wyoming were urged to get home early Wednesday and stay there before increasingly heavy snow and wind from a powerful spring storm make travel all but impossible. (Jacob Byk/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)

 Jacob Byk
Show MoreShow Less

Colorado Springs will say goodbye to April with another round of snow, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service predicted a high of 70 degrees and a 10% to 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday should be mostly sunny in the morning, followed by rain and snow at night. Temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees.

The wintery mix will continue through Monday, with a 30% to 50% chance of rain and snow in the morning and a 60% chance at night. Snow and rain will linger through Tuesday with more thunder possible later in the day.

The high for Monday and Tuesday is 45 and 50 degrees, respectively.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments