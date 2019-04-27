Colorado Springs will say goodbye to April with another round of snow, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 70 degrees and a 10% to 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday should be mostly sunny in the morning, followed by rain and snow at night. Temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees.
The wintery mix will continue through Monday, with a 30% to 50% chance of rain and snow in the morning and a 60% chance at night. Snow and rain will linger through Tuesday with more thunder possible later in the day.
The high for Monday and Tuesday is 45 and 50 degrees, respectively.