Colorado Springs could see snow showers yet again on Thursday evening with wind gusts up to 30 mph and and precipitation accumulations of less than an inch.
Thursday will see increasing clouds, with a high just under 45 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 10% chance of snow begins around 5 p.m. and lasts through midnight, increasing to a 50% chance in the overnight. The low will settle just under 20. Winds will range from 10-20 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow showers will return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday after a relatively balmy weekend featuring highs in the 60s.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high just over 50 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 and winds from 5-10 mph, as well as a 40% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high just under 30 and winds around 10 mph, as well as a chance of snow showers.