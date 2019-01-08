Following a dry, warm week, snow could return to Colorado Springs by the end of the week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 45 degrees, 53 degrees and 55 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds should be sparse, and winds should be calm.
A chance of snow showers is slated to begin Thursday after 11 p.m. and last through 11 p.m., with the height of this minor storm to hit during the day Friday, the weather service wrote.
Another cold front will push through Friday evening. Expect wind to pick up as well as a round of light snow, especially for the Pikes Peak Region," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Snow doesn't look to be a big deal."