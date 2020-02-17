Keep your gloves and jackets out - snow showers are expected Monday night in the Colorado Springs area this week.
The Presidents Day holiday is set to be relatively mild during the day, with a high of 43, partly cloudy skies, and winds ranging from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. There is a 60% chance of snow expected to begin after 5 p.m. Colorado Springs is likely to get 1 to 3 inches of snow.
Chances of snow continue Tuesday and Wednesday in the Pikes Peak region.
Here's the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Snow is likely before 8 a.m. with accumulation expected to be 1 to 3 inches. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 30 and a low of around 17 degrees. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow after 11 a.m. is forecast. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday night brings a 70% chance of snow mainly before 11 pm. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches likely.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning.