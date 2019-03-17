While El Paso County continues to recover from last week's historic blizzard, another round of snow is gearing up to hit the area, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a 20 to 30 percent chance of snow showers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. No significant accumulations are in the forecast yet.
The sun is expected to be out in full force with a predicted high of 45 degrees Tuesday and 44 degrees Monday morning, the weather service said.
Quiet and warmer weather lasts through the weekend with temperatures in the 40s and 50s," Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "Expect quite a bit of sunshine too, so the sunglasses will be needed!"