Expect snow this weekend as temperatures plummet in the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists say.
"Saturday looks great with temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s by the afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Another system will bring a burst of snow showers Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be much colder, falling into the 20s and 30s!"
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 54 degrees Saturday, 27 degrees Sunday and 26 degrees Monday in Colorado Springs.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, the weather service says. A 20 percent chance of snow showers begins after 2 a.m. Sunday, with a 50 percent chance later in the morning and into the evening.
Monday has a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.