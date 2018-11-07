A new storm system is now moving its way from the north across Colorado, bringing chances of snow to the forecast this week in Colorado Springs.
A 30 percent chance of snow is expected late Wednesday into Thursday before lunch time, meteorologists at the service said. Freezing drizzle is expected before 9 p.m. Wednesday and fog will settle around the city about 11 p.m. Snow chances continue into Thursday with a high of 37.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 43, and a high of 53 is expected in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
A 20 percent chance of snow returns Sunday with a high near 35.
A weather outlook issued by the service for Colorado in November looks promising with meteorologists predicting a slight tilt towards above normal precipitation totals across the northern half of the state. On average, Colorado Springs receives 4.7 inches of snow throughout November and the average temperature is 38.1 degrees.
The average temperature last month in Colorado Springs was 48.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees below normal.
Low to extreme drought levels remain across portions of El Paso County. Northwestern portions of the county are considered "abnormally dry" by the National Drought Mitigation Agency and NOAA's National Weather Service. Southern and eastern portions of El Paso County are considered to remain in "extreme drought" by the multi-agency's data.
However, the Climate Prediction Center outlook suggests better chances of near normal temperatures and above average levels of precipitation across southeastern and south central portions of Colorado in November.