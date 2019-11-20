A storm headed toward the Pikes Peak region Wednesday could bring rain and days of snow, forecasters at the National Weather Service predict.

Rain, that's likely to start after noon, will turn to snow by nighttime, the weather service reported. Parts of Teller County and northern El Paso County could see snow flurries overnight.

The storm will stick around Thursday with an inch of snow expected in the lower elevations and flurries will taper off by late Friday morning, the weather service predicts.

Colorado Springs snowplow crews will have their equipment ready by noon today ahead of the predicted snow, said Jack Ladley, the city's public works operations manager.

In the mountains, heavy snowfall is expected to spread Wednesday morning and will continue through Friday morning.

Near the San Juan Mountains, further southwest, 12 to 30 inches of snow are expected to fall through Friday. The weather service issued a winter storm warning ahead of the hazardous conditions that could make travel "very difficult to impossible."

The weather service reports that U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass is snowpacked as of late Wednesday morning.

Upper Arkansas Valley near Buena Vista seeing some snow showers this morning. Expect on/off showers today, better chance of accumulating snow on Thursday. Image courtesy of @ColoradoDOT #cowx pic.twitter.com/TbiRXwHHlU — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 20, 2019

Highway 50 is snowpacked over Monarch Pass with snow and fog limiting visibility. Several more inches of snow expected from today into Thursday. Image courtesy of @ColoradoDOT. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZDdIV12NYv — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 20, 2019

Wintry weather returns late tonight into Friday morning. Visit https://t.co/pZtSo4uzlK for more details and https://t.co/QJCAoKzuin for road conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/jbG949sojR — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 19, 2019

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s are likely this weekend, but snow could return to Colorado Springs as early as Monday.

While there is "still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast," the weather service reported that Monday evening's storm could bring high snowfall amounts and gusty winds.

Stay with gazette.com for updates.