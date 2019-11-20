Traffic jam westbound I-70 highway with snow covered mountains Colorado

A traffic jam on westbound I-70 in Colorado.

A storm headed toward the Pikes Peak region Wednesday could bring rain and days of snow, forecasters at the National Weather Service predict.

Rain, that's likely to start after noon, will turn to snow by nighttime, the weather service reported. Parts of Teller County and northern El Paso County could see snow flurries overnight. 

The storm will stick around Thursday with an inch of snow expected in the lower elevations and flurries will taper off by late Friday morning, the weather service predicts. 

Colorado Springs snowplow crews will have their equipment ready by noon today ahead of the predicted snow, said Jack Ladley, the city's public works operations manager. 

In the mountains, heavy snowfall is expected to spread Wednesday morning and will continue through Friday morning. 

Near the San Juan Mountains, further southwest, 12 to 30 inches of snow are expected to fall through Friday. The weather service issued a winter storm warning ahead of the hazardous conditions that could make travel "very difficult to impossible." 

The weather service reports that U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass is snowpacked as of late Wednesday morning.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s are likely this weekend, but snow could return to Colorado Springs as early as Monday.

While there is "still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast," the weather service reported that Monday evening's storm could bring high snowfall amounts and gusty winds.

