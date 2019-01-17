Woodland Park blanketed in white over snowy weekend
Divide resident Paul Magnuson submitted this photo of a snowy Woodland Park the morning of Nov. 12, following a snowstorm the day prior on Veterans Day. 
A windy winter storm is on track to hit the Pikes Peak region as early as Thursday night, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 55 degrees and a low of 30 degrees Thursday with clouds accumulating throughout the day. Chances of snow begin late Thursday and last through Friday night, as winds steadily speed up to 20 to 25 mph.

The weather service does not anticipate significant snowfall in Colorado Springs, though mountains on the Continental Divide could see 5 to 12 inches through Friday. Four to 8 inches is more likely for the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

The storm is expected to clear by late Friday with temperatures rebounding to a high of 51 degrees Saturday.

