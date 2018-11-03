Snow has started to fall in north Colorado Springs with gusty winds pushing in weather from the north and east.
The storm is not expected to last long, according to meteorologists with Gazette news partner KKTV, though the "snow squall" will bring whipping winds.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has clocked winds as high as 24 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph so far.
The weather service predicted a high of 48 degrees Saturday. By 11 a.m., temperatures had reached 47 degrees.
Temperature Sunday and Monday should hover around the upper 40s, with highs of 49 and 50 degrees respectively in the forecast.
Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather service reported highs of 47 and 44 degrees, respectively.
The average temperature for Nov. 3 and 4 is 57 and 56 degrees.