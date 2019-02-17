The Pikes Peak region could see between 5 and 11 inches of snow through Tuesday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said.
Snow is expected to start in Colorado Springs at 11 p.m. Sunday after temperatures plummet from the low 30s down to single digits. Wind chills could reach -5 Sunday night and -10 Monday as snow continues to fall.
The chance of flakes will subside through Tuesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain frigid with a predicted high of 18 degrees and a low of 2.
Clouds should clear Wednesday, making way for sunny skies and a high of 30 degrees.
By Saturday morning, most ski mountains in the Interstate 70 corridor had reported an additional 1 to 2 inches on top of more than a foot that fell in some areas Wednesday and Thursday, OpenSnow reported.
Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Aspen and Loveland could see another 6 to 8 inches in the next five days. Southern mountains like Silverton and Purgatory are expected to received at least 10 inches.