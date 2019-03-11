Colorado Springs avoided being hit by the snowstorm that hit Pikes Peak late Sunday, but will see rain and snow showers through Thursday reported the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's high will near 48 degrees along with a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m. that may last through the night, meteorologists say.
Tuesday's high will be near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies before chances of rain return overnight.
Meteorologists at the service are expecting Wednesday to have lower temperatures due to high winds, and rain is likely to become snow in the afternoon. The high is expected to be near 45, but as wind gusts become stronger, temperatures could drop to about 30 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 55 mph and there is a 70 percent chance of precipitation before midnight.
It is still too early to predict the scope of Wednesday's storm, but snow accumulation should be less than an inch, meteorologists said.
Thursday will bring blowing snow before 8 a.m., potentially causing a dangerous morning commute. The high will be near 30 degrees and wind gusts will blow through at speeds as high as 40 mph.
The sun will shine again Friday with a high of 45. Spring-like weather will be back this weekend with highs near 60.
GOES-West Water Vapor Satellite Imagery from today shows the early evolution of a large storm system that will bring varying weather impacts to much of the United States this week. Visit https://t.co/359SEz69Xz for your forecast. pic.twitter.com/p85FY2S7ws— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 11, 2019