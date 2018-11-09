Temperatures could hit the teens in Colorado Springs Sunday after balmy weather Saturday, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted Friday's high to bump up to 59 degrees Saturday. The warm fall temperatures won't last long, though, as a snow storm moving into Colorado Springs Saturday night into Sunday drives the high down to 28 degrees.

Temperatures could be as low as 18 degrees.

Snow is expected to last through Sunday night and leave between 2 and 5 inches, the weather service said.

Skies should start to clear Monday, though temperatures are forecast to stay in the 20s.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

