Temperatures could hit the teens in Colorado Springs Sunday after balmy weather Saturday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted Friday's high to bump up to 59 degrees Saturday. The warm fall temperatures won't last long, though, as a snow storm moving into Colorado Springs Saturday night into Sunday drives the high down to 28 degrees.
Temperatures could be as low as 18 degrees.
Exceptional weather will be experienced across the region today. Clear skies and below average temperatures are expected throughout the day. During the overnight hours, winds gusting up to 40 mph are expected to develop over the greater Walsenburg area and the Raton Mesa. #COwx pic.twitter.com/wsOrrHcoLE— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 9, 2018
Snow is expected to last through Sunday night and leave between 2 and 5 inches, the weather service said.
Skies should start to clear Monday, though temperatures are forecast to stay in the 20s.