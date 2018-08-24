The National Weather Service reported areas of smoke to linger around Colorado through Friday night along with dry conditions and warm conditions.
A high temperature of 84 is forecast in Colorado Springs.
Temperatures will drop tonight with a low of 60.
A 20 percent chance of storms is forecast Saturday afternoon until midnight with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms continuing through Sunday evening. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s this weekend with lows in the upper 50s, the weather service said.
An Ozone Action Day Alert is issued until 4 p.m. Friday. This alert means the air quality is likely to worsen throughout the day. If suffering from asthma or other sensitive conditions that may be triggered by smoke, reduce outdoor exposure, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported.