Smoke from wildfires burning on the Western Slope and the rest of the West is expected to move back into the Pikes Peak region Thursday night, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo expects noticeable smoke Thursday night into Friday morning. The forecast shows clearer, mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon.
Highs Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with few chances for rain.
"A few spotty storms will be possible near the mountains, but most should stay dry," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "This dry and warm pattern appears to hold into next week with plenty of opportunities to get outside!"
Colorado is currently grappling with four major fires: the 4,745-acre Silver Creek fire near Kremmling, the 5,967-acre Cabin Lake fire near Meeker, the 30,180-acre Bull Draw fire near Nucla and the 2,708 Cache Creek fire near rifle.
Colorado is at a Preparedness Level 3, while the country is at a Preparedness Level 5 due to more than 45 fires being attacked under full suppression strategies.