Photo of the week
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Carl Sandburg knew his fog, and so do denizens of the Pikes Peak region. Here the misty haze rolls in over U.S. 24 below Pikes Peak Highway on May 1.

‘Fog comes on little cat feet’

 Kelsey Brunner
The wintry mix moving through Colorado Springs this week is expected to clear just in time for the weekend, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service predicted a 20 percent chance of snow showers Friday morning followed by a slight chance of rain and thunder in the afternoon. Dense fog hovered over Black Forest, reducing visibility to as little as 100 to 200 feet, the weather service reported.

The precipitation should end by Friday night, making way for partly sunny skies Saturday.

Temperatures also will rebound back to average by the end of the weekend. The weather service predicted a high of 49 degrees Friday, 60 degrees Saturday and 67 degrees Sunday.

The average for May 11 and 12 is 68 degrees.

