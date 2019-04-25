Colorado Springs could see back-to-back days with afternoon thunderstorms at the end of this week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 64 degrees Thursday with partly sunny skies in the morning followed by a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Winds in the early half of the day will be between 20 to 25 mph, gusting as fast as 35 mph
Friday should be warmer — highs in the mid-70s — with mostly sunny skies in the morning and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
The weekend is forecast to be dry with highs still in the mid-70s.