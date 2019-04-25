exquisite
Caption +

A rainbow appears on the side of the West Spanish Peak on July 29. — Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

Colorado Springs could see back-to-back days with afternoon thunderstorms at the end of this week, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service predicted a high of 64 degrees Thursday with partly sunny skies in the morning followed by a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Winds in the early half of the day will be between 20 to 25 mph, gusting as fast as 35 mph

Friday should be warmer — highs in the mid-70s — with mostly sunny skies in the morning and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

The weekend is forecast to be dry with highs still in the mid-70s.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments