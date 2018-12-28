Bundle up, for Colorado Springs could see single digit temperatures Friday and at the start of next week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 20 degrees and a low of 4 degrees Friday with a 20 percent chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m.
No major accumulations are expected.
Temperatures should rebound slightly to a high of 34 degrees Saturday and 47 degrees Sunday. But with another minor snow storm blowing in Sunday night, temperatures are forecast to plummet to a high of 22 degrees and a low of 0. Chances of snow showers are possible between 11 p.m. Sunday and midday Monday.