Trisha Downs walks on Tejon Street, her face wrapped to protect her from the bitter cold in this Gazette file photo.

 Carol Lawrence
Bundle up, for Colorado Springs could see single digit temperatures Friday and at the start of next week, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 20 degrees and a low of 4 degrees Friday with a 20 percent chance of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m.

No major accumulations are expected.

Temperatures should rebound slightly to a high of 34 degrees Saturday and 47 degrees Sunday. But with another minor snow storm blowing in Sunday night, temperatures are forecast to plummet to a high of 22 degrees and a low of 0. Chances of snow showers are possible between 11 p.m. Sunday and midday Monday.

