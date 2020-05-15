Possible precipitation enters the Colorado Springs forecast around 4 p.m. Friday and will last through Sunday.
The chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger through 2 a.m. Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible after noon on Saturday, and after noon on Sunday. They could re-enter the forecast Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 75 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 10-30 mph.