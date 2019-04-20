Expect rain this weekend and early next week in Colorado Springs, with temperatures steadily dropping into the 50s, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 79 degrees Saturday, 69 degrees Sunday and 55 degrees Monday.
On average, temperatures in Colorado Springs reach 61 degrees April 20 and 21 and 62 degrees April 23, weather service data show.
Skies are expected to be mostly sunny Saturday, with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms at night before 9 p.m., the weather service said. Sunday brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 50 percent chance of showers at night.
Monday has a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
For those who plan to celebrate Easter on Sunday, Gazette news partner KKTV advises: "Morning church services and egg hunts, at this point, look dry, but you should have an indoor contingency plan for any outdoor late afternoon plans."