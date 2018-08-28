Rain is expected to roll through Colorado Springs Tuesday night followed by dry, mostly sunny weather the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday night before 1 a.m. with thunderstorms possible in some areas.
The sun should burn off most of the clouds by Wednesday morning, with mostly sunny skies predicted through the start of the holiday weekend.
High temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s Wednesday and mid- to high 80s Thursday and Friday.