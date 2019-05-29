Colorado Springs residents can expect more showers and thunderstorms to finish out the work week, followed by a sunny weekend.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and showers will be scattered throughout the day, mainly after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The temperature on Wednesday is expected to be below normal, the weather service said. Snowfall is expected at elevations of 10,000 feet, where 1 to 6 inches could accumulate.
Thursday will be slightly warmer in Colorado Springs with a high near 66 degrees. Rainstorms are likely in the afternoon until midnight.
Friday's high will be near 72 and rain will return in the afternoon, the service's forecast shows.
Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 80 degrees.