A pattern of weak scattered thunderstorms is expected to sweep through Colorado Springs to end the work week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 65 degrees and a 20% to 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday. The high temperature will bump up to 71 degrees Friday with 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
The window for the storm will start to close Saturday. The weather service predicted sunny skies in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms between noon and midnight. The expected high is 77 degrees.
Sunday will be the day to play outside. Neither rain nor thunderstorms is in the forecast, and high temperatures should be in the low 80s.