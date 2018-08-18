Update 2:01 p.m.
El Paso County and the rest of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
--
Update 12:48 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the Calhan and Ramah areas in northeastern El Paso County until 1:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Gazette news partner KKTV says the storm could produce up to half-dollar size hail.
--
Saturday's storm is predicted to pass through the Pikes Peak region faster than Friday's, though some areas could get pounded harder with rain, meteorologists say.
"Any one spot should not see as large of total precipitation numbers compared with yesterday, but it could get quite intense over a brief period," said John Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Chance of rain is predicted to begin in the early afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m., and last until about 9 p.m., though Kalina said the storm should have passed to the east and south of the city by late afternoon.
There is potential for flash flooding in recent burn scars and areas that were saturated Friday, Kalina said. Sizable hail is more likely in the counties in the southeast part of the state.
Friday's storm delivered more than an inch of rain in areas of the county, washing out a bridge in Hanover and standing staff and students at Prairie Heights Elementary School and Hanover Junior/Senior High School, KOAA reported.
I-25 was flooded south of Colorado Springs near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Lucy Bergemann, a meteorologist at the station, said up to 2 inches of rain fell in the area in less than an hour.
The National Weather Service reported the following totals: