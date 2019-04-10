The Colorado Department of Transportation is prepping their crews and warning drivers to stay off the roads this evening as another wave of winter impacts northern and eastern Colorado Wednesday.
To avoid a repeat of stranded motorists and abandoned cars during the March blizzard, drivers should heed the warning.
Although the high temperature in Colorado Springs Wednesday is expected to reach 59, conditions will quickly change. Winter weather is supposed to strike about 4 p.m. and 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected in north El Paso County. The overnight low will drop nearly 40 degrees.
The incoming weather has already had an impact on Denver. According to flight tracking site FlightAware, as of 8:15 a.m., there have been 536 cancelled flights at Denver International Airport.
Interstate 25 over Monument Hill has the potential to be closed, along with the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and Interstate 76, CDOT said in a news release Wednesday. Crews will not be pre-treating the roads because before precipitation freezes, rain could wash away the brine, the news release said.
Don't let the mild and fairly pleasant conditions this morning fool you, a powerful spring storm will affect southern CO today. Be prepared for rapidly deteriorating conditions, especially in northern El Paso County. Visit https://t.co/QJCAoKhTqP for road conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GHxXWUUDm2— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 10, 2019
CDOT will deploy 100 plows throughout the Denver metro area, which is expected to be hit the hardest Wednesday afternoon.
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo for northern El Paso County and Monument Ridge from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday. A high wind warning is also in effect at noon for southeast areas including El Paso, Pueblo and Bent counties where gusts could reach 65 mph.
"The evening commute will be very difficult, if not impossible. Road closures will be likely," the blizzard warning said.
Rain and snow showers will increase early Wednesday with widespread rain expected by noon across the Front Range, the blizzard warning said. Slush will freeze under low temperatures, causing travel to be very difficult. As snow begins to fall, wind gusts are expected to be 45-65 mph, creating blizzard conditions and low visibility to drivers.
Snow is expected in Colorado Springs through late Saturday, the service's forecast shows. Winds will continue to blow strong during and after the storm, then die down Thursday night.
Click here for traffic updates.
Click here for flight status at Colorado Springs Airport and here for Denver International Airport.