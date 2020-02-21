Colorado Springs will enjoy relative warmth Friday and Saturday before snow showers return to the forecast Saturday night into Tuesday.
Friday will be sunny, with a high just over 50 and winds from 5-10 mph. Saturday will be even warmer, though cloudy, with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Snow showers return to the forecast Saturday night, however, and could persist through Tuesday night.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers after 11 p.m.
Sunday: Breezy, with a 90% chance of snow showers and a high near 40. Winds up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. and a high just over 45. Winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high around freezing. Breezy, with winds from 15-20 mph, and a 40% chance of snow showers. That chance drops to 20% in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 35 and winds around 5 mph.