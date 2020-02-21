Warm weather

Runners sported shorts and T-shirts for a morning run downtown on Feb. 2.

 (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs will enjoy relative warmth Friday and Saturday before snow showers return to the forecast Saturday night into Tuesday.

Friday will be sunny, with a high just over 50 and winds from 5-10 mph. Saturday will be even warmer, though cloudy, with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Snow showers return to the forecast Saturday night, however, and could persist through Tuesday night.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers after 11 p.m.

Sunday: Breezy, with a 90% chance of snow showers and a high near 40. Winds up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. and a high just over 45. Winds from 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high around freezing. Breezy, with winds from 15-20 mph, and a 40% chance of snow showers. That chance drops to 20% in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 35 and winds around 5 mph.

