From left: Volunteers Terry Webb, Susan Flynn and Carol Kuosman join other members of the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs as they work Jan. 23 in the Heritage Garden in Monument Valley Park.

 (Photo by Christian Murdock, The Gazette)

Get ready for another relative heat wave, Colorado Springs.

The city is forecasted to enjoy a high of 55 Friday, 63 Saturday and 56 Sunday before snow showers return Sunday evening, potentially lasting into Monday.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 60% chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. 

Monday: A 40% chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partially sunny, with a high just under 40 and winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds at 10 mph.

