Get ready for another relative heat wave, Colorado Springs.
The city is forecasted to enjoy a high of 55 Friday, 63 Saturday and 56 Sunday before snow showers return Sunday evening, potentially lasting into Monday.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 60% chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m.
Monday: A 40% chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, partially sunny, with a high just under 40 and winds around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds at 10 mph.