A red flag warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday in El Paso County and the surrounding area as temperatures are expected to reach nearly 75 degrees.
Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties are also included in the warning, triggered by a forecast including gusty winds and low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
Nearby, a fire in Jefferson County, on the Hayman Fire burn scar, was at 83 acres Monday evening. Firefighters had it 80% contained.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 85 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon into the overnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds around 10 mph.