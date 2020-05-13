Colorado Springs will be under a red flag warning Wednesday afternoon and evening, as temperatures top out in the 80s and winds gust as high as 30 mph.
The warning includes El Paso, Pueblo and Fremont counties; southern portions of the I-25 corridor, including Walsenburg and Trinidad; and the San Luis Valley. Southwest winds will blow at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, and relative humidity will be as low as 10%, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Potential precipitation returns to the forecast Thursday night through Saturday night. Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high near 72 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.
Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph.