The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a red flag and a high wind warning for El Paso County and surrounding areas Saturday.
Light drizzle and cloudy skies were seen throughout the morning Saturday. Overcast conditions are likely throughout the day with a high near 82 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms, along with winds between 30 and 40 mph - with some gusts reaching 60 mph - are expected before 3 p.m. in Colorado Springs, the forecast shows.
The high wind warning goes in effect at noon and includes El Paso County and the southeastern plains. Blowing dust and severe storms are possible after noon, meteorologists say. The warning expires at 9 p.m.
Along with high winds, the potential for dry lighting and low relative humidity prompted a red flag warning for the southeast plains until 8 p.m. Saturday.
The forecast high temperature in Colorado Springs Sunday will be near 90 degrees and high winds are likely again. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph.
The central mountains, Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, the I-25 corridor, Fremont county and others will be under a red flag warning Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the weather service said.
Monday will bring hot, dry weather again to Colorado Springs with a high near 82 degrees. Slightly weaker winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected in the morning.
Rain showers are expected to return Tuesday with a high near 72 degrees.