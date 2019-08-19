Temperatures Monday are expected to threaten record highs throughout Colorado while chances of rain increase midweek to cool things off in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The forecast high in Colorado Springs on Monday is 94 degrees, which is the daily record-high temperature that was previously set in 2001, according to the service's data. Denver, Alamosa and Pueblo are also expected to approach record-high temperatures Monday.
An air quality alert issued by the weather service, that includes El Paso County, warns those with respiratory problems such as asthma may experience breathing discomfort and should reduce outdoor exertion Monday. The alert expires at 4 p.m.
Denver's daily record-high temperature was last set in 1986 at 97 degrees. The forecast high on Monday is 95. Alamosa's daily record-high temperature was set at 88 degrees in 1945 and the forecast high is 85. Pueblo is expected to hit 101 degrees Monday, which exceeds the record of 100 degrees set in 1973.
A 20% chance of rain is forecast in Colorado Springs after 2 p.m. Tuesday and the high is expected to be near 93 degrees.
A high chance of rain is expected Wednesday to help cool things off. There is an 80% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and the high is expected to be near 86 degrees. Showers are expected to continue through the evening, meteorologists said.
Thursday's high is forecast near 87 degrees with a 40% chance of afternoon showers.
Warmer weather is expected Friday with a high near 89 degrees and a 20% chance of afternoon rain. Temperatures are expected to reach into the low 90s again Saturday and Sunday, the service's forecast shows.