Tunes bring grooves "on the green"
Caption +

Community members were set up with umbrellas, chairs and blankets on the green, enjoying the bluegrass sounds of the Blue Canyon Boys.

 Rafael Calderon
Show MoreShow Less

Temperatures are expected to reach record-highs in Colorado Springs today. Forecasters predict sunny skies and a high near 99.

If the predicted temperatures become a reality, today would be the hottest July 19 in Colorado Springs’ history. The current record temperature, recorded in 2005, stands at 98 degrees, said John Kalina, a meteorologist at the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service.  

The weekend will bring slightly cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are predicted between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and after noon on Sunday.

U.S. heat wave just warming up for long and scorching weekend

Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather

Contact Olivia Prentzel: 726-1934.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments