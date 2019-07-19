Temperatures are expected to reach record-highs in Colorado Springs today. Forecasters predict sunny skies and a high near 99.
If the predicted temperatures become a reality, today would be the hottest July 19 in Colorado Springs’ history. The current record temperature, recorded in 2005, stands at 98 degrees, said John Kalina, a meteorologist at the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service.
The weekend will bring slightly cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are predicted between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and after noon on Sunday.
Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 99.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather