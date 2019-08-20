Record-high temperatures are likely Tuesday in Colorado Springs, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
Today's high is expected to be 93 degrees. If that temperature is reached, it would tie the city's record set in 2003 and 1987. On Monday, Colorado Springs' high temperature fell short of the day's record by one degree.
Slightly cooler temperatures--in the high 80s-- are expected later in the week, along with afternoon thunderstorms. There's a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today, NWS reported.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.