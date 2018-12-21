A rare winter red flag warning has been issued for Colorado Springs and much of southern Colorado Friday as gusty winds and warm temperatures move into the area.
"We've have not had moisture for a while, and all the fuels are drying out," said Makoto Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. "Then with the warm temperatures and gust winds coming from the west this afternoon, we're looking at a period of time, about five to six hours, where the combination of the elements could create critical fire conditions."
"If you don't watch out, any kind of spark can light," he said.
The weather service predicted a high of 58 degrees Friday in Colorado Springs with winds between 10 and 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph, and relative humidity could drop to as low as 11 percent.
The red flag warning spans from the northern El Paso County border to Trinidad along the Interstate 25 corridor, including Teller County.
The vegetation of concern are the "fine fuels," Moore said, which include grasses, twigs and other bits of debris. Unlike large trees or logs, fine fuels absorb and subsequently lose moisture fast.
"So we get a snowfall and everything is damp and wet, and nothing will burn," Moore said. "But unless continue to get snowfall intermittently, which we haven't, they dry back up again."
Temperatures will return to average Saturday with a predicted high of 41 degrees. The average for Dec. 22 is 42 degrees.