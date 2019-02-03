A red flag warning has been issued for Colorado Springs as temperatures are expected to hit nearly 70 degrees.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 67 degrees with winds between 15 and 25 mph Sunday. Gusts could reach upwards of 40 mph. The red flag warning is slated to last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Temperatures should drop Monday and Tuesday to a high of 53 degrees, 10 degrees above the average for Feb. 4.
Snow could return Wednesday night, though no substantial accumulation is so far in the forecast.